Bendigo Weekly

Aspire to kick off precinct plan
SUPPORTERS of the proposed $15 million Aspire Precinct to be established at the foot of Bendigo’s iconic Sacred Heart Cathedral have vowed to forge ahead, despite the project failing so far to secure federal government funding. Planning works are almost complete, with preliminary works..
13-Jan-2017
Bendigo trains least punctual
V/LINE hopes to continue to improve punctuality on the Bendigo line after figures released this week showed the punctuality of Bendigo line services in 2016 was well below the 92 per cent target and the worst of V/Line’s three main regional commuter lines. Just 83.4 per cent of service..
13-Jan-2017
Liquidators move to sell Hashtag bar
LIQUIDATORS of the failed Kennington bar Hashtag hope to have finalised a sale of the business by the end of January. Matt Byrnes said he and fellow liquidator Andrew Hewitt were in talks with a “couple of parties” who had expressed interest in buying the assets of Hashtag, inclu..
13-Jan-2017
NBN starts to roll out
MORE than 3700 homes and businesses in urban areas of Bendigo can now connect to the NBN as work on Australia’s biggest infrastructure project continues to roll out across the city.NBN Victorian spokesman Michael Moore said work to connect a further 33,000 remaining premises was un..
13-Jan-2017
When time stood still
Bendigo citizens who have wished that time could stand still had their dream come true on Monday when the former Bendigo Post Office clock stopped. For more than 24 hours the time was 5.10 and we were given an extra day of life. But the man in charge of time in Bendigo, Stephen Young, cl..
13-Jan-2017
Junior doctors start next stage of their career
Bendigo Health has welcomed 40 new junior doctors, who start their 12-month internship by going through orientation this week. Chief medical officer Humsha Naidoo said that it was great to see so many medical graduates opting to further their training here in Bendigo. “Working a..
13-Jan-2017
Family fights for property
THE daughters of the family who built the Nanga Gnulle estate in Strathdale are appealing to Bendigo residents to object to developers’ plans to bulldoze the two-hectare property and build 15 houses. Cathy Spencer and Jacquie Anderson’s parents built the estate containing a home desi..
13-Jan-2017
Ibis influx raises a stink
ASK people at Lake Weeroona their impression of Bendigo’s most popular recreation place, they will likely tell you it stinks. But nothing will be done about the protected Australian white ibis that have taken over two small islands on the western side of the lake for at least a month ..
06-Jan-2017
Trees make a link
STANDING two 600-year-old scar trees at Ulumbarra is the culmination of more than two years of work, and links two multi-million-dollar projects, and indigenous culture to European infrastructure. The Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation identified the trees – a river red gum a..
21-Dec-2016
Backhaus estate sold with estates business
BENDIGO and Adelaide Bank has sold its trusts and estates businesses administered by Sandhurst Trustees, which includes the expansive Backhaus estate. Melbourne-based Equity Trustees notified the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday morning it had bought the businesses for $5 million and woul..
19-Dec-2016
Concentration urged near roadworks
BENDIGO Highway Patrol officers blame lack of concentration for more drivers speeding than those who don’t through 80 kilometre an hour roadworks at the Ravenswood Interchange. Police are urging drivers to switch the focus on and turn off cruise control well before speed limits reduce ..
16-Dec-2016
Past conduct bites new council
POOR conduct continues to shadow the new City of Greater Bendigo council with an independent arbiter’s report ruling this month on bullying and harrassment claims made about behaviour during meetings in January, April and May this year. The rulings involve current councillor James Will..
09-Dec-2016
Scots return for a day of fun
Neil Clark will have the biggest birthday bash of his half-century living in Australia when he acts as chieftain for Bendigo’s Scots Day Out in Rosalind Park on Saturday, February 11. The Bendigo Visitor Information Centre tour guide was announced as chieftain for Victoria’s larg..
12-Jan-2017
Chill out in the heat
We know when it’s hot: we can feel it. But what is heat? How do we cool down? These school holidays Discovery Science and Technology Centre will be presenting fun and engaging activities to make sure you and the family get the science of keeping cool. At noon and 2pm, t..
05-Jan-2017
Street stall a growth industry
Rather than sitting around shaking an empty money box, Ella and Lugh Fraser decided to raise money by setting up a street stall. The two Bendigo children are raising money in order to buy Christmas presents for their family. And this is no lemonade stall either. With her mother&rsq..
21-Dec-2016
Bright future for high scorers
GIRTON Grammar student Sebastian Hawke wasn’t sure he had actually woken up when he received his perfect ATAR score of 99.95 in the early hours of Monday morning. “I was in complete disbelief. I thought I was dreaming or something, and it took about an hour for me to realise wha..
16-Dec-2016
Darcie follows a defence calling
BENDIGO Senior Secondary College also achieved another outstanding crop of VCE results this week, with Georgia Lewon named college dux with a score of 98.4. Georgia’s score included a 49 in health and human development as well as scores of 44 in both German and English. BSSC also h..
16-Dec-2016
Three in top spot
ACCORDING to Catholic College Bendigo’s Aram Perez, Emma McGregor and Jack Duckett, the best way to settle the matter of year 12 dux is simple – don’t. While Bendigo’s two other VCE providers each crowned a single student as their top performer for 2016, CCB had a tre..
16-Dec-2016
Skye's back in Bendigo
NOT many recently graduated doctors can say they started their career in a new multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art hospital. But, that’s exactly what’s happening for Bendigo’s Skye Kinder – a name well known to locals, and now one of Bendigo Health’s ne..
13-Jan-2017
Mall a top spot for summer
Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over the summer break? Then head down to Hargreaves Mall on Thursday for a Summer School Holiday Fun Day. There will be a water play inflatable jumping castle and slide for some warm weather fun. Children who aren’t keen on gett..
05-Jan-2017
Food for those in need
A TIMELY trip has brought some Christmas cheer to Bendigo. Willing Older Workers provides practical and emotional support to workers who are over 50 and either unemployed or underemployed. Recently they received grants to buy a van and a refrigerated trailer which they took to St Andrew&..
21-Dec-2016
Stepping up for Christmas
IF you have been walking or driving along Myers Street this month, you may have noticed an ever growing array of baskets hanging on the fence beneath the statue of Captain Cook. Each of the baskets has contained a giveaway or surprise as part of the church’s Advent-ure calendar. Homema..
21-Dec-2016
Time to spread cheer
IT will be a tough Christmas for some Bendigo families, according to federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, who cites a 75-year high in inequality and the highest ever recorded underemployment in Australia. Ms Chesters has called on Bendigonians to help support local families this Christm..
16-Dec-2016
Summer Reading
Children are invited to explore super heroes and their villainous counterparts at Goldfields Libraries these school holidays in the annual Summer Reading Club. Last year the Summer Reading Club was a huge success with more than 48,000 children reading more than 333,000 books across Australia..
16-Dec-2016
This way to the Vine
I was talking up This Way North a few evenings ago, but stalled when asked to categorise their sound. “They’re a bit rocky,” I said, “and there are elements of dance in there. A bit funky. Soul. And even a kind of a hint of world music in parts.” However ..
12-Jan-2017
Morris is no minor
Forever associated with the 1960s psychedelic classic The Real Thing, Russell Morris’s career stretches back more than 50 years> Variously described as both legend and icon, he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2008. Morris makes a very welcome return to Bendigo on Frid..
05-Jan-2017
The year that was
You won’t find “vibranter” in the dictionary, however it perfectly describes what happened to the Bendigo music scene this year; a vibrant scene got vibranter. There were many 2016 highlights for me. But I’ll start with Groovin The Moo. Well it wasn’t actually ..
21-Dec-2016
Party on all levels
MusicMan doesn’t do things by halves. Tomorrow’s Christmas party features 29 acts over 12 hours on three levels. As well as being a lot of fun it’ll be a test of endurance for even the hardiest gig-goer. Tomorrow though, sees a more varied line-up than usual at th..
16-Dec-2016
Roll on Riverboats
A weekend on the river in Echuca over a late summer weekend is appealing enough on its own. Add-in an eclectic mix of some of Australia’s leading musical performers and you have a very enticing weekend in store. The Hoodoo Gurus join James Reyne, Paul Kelly and Charlie Owen in headlin..
08-Dec-2016
Cooler than playing sport
An interesting night of alt-indie-rock is set to unfold next Saturday, December 10 at the Golden Vine when the Dead Lurkers, The Psychouts, and Starman Dives come together for a one night residency. The Dead Lurkers’ offbeat psychobilly-garage-punk ruminations on 19th century Australian li..
02-Dec-2016
Bowe's stars align
TUESDAY night was one that Bendigo teenager and leg spin prospect Liam Bowe won’t forget in a hurry. The Sandhurst Cricket Club product made his debut with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League against the Adelaide Strikers, in front of 40,000 fans at the MCG in a must-win game fo..
13-Jan-2017
Spirit set for bounce back game
How do you come back from that? That was the question posed to Bendigo Spirit coach Simon Pritchard this week after a horror road trip to Perth as the Spirit resumed its WNBL campaign after the Christmas break. Bendigo was thumped by 41 points, the biggest loss in the club’s 10-yea..
13-Jan-2017
Roos, Redbacks meet in T20 final
BENDIGO United will play Kangaroo Flat in Wednesday’s Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final after the Redbacks scored a dominant win over Strathfieldsaye in the lone game played on Tuesday night. With clashes between White Hills and Eaglehawk, the Roos and Sandhurst..
13-Jan-2017
Local riders in the thick of the action
CENTRAL Victorian aces Robbie Hucker, Lachlan Norris and Peta Mullens were among the local hopes that made strong starts to their 2017 campaigns last weekend with strong displays at the Cycling Australia Road National Championships in Ballarat. Hucker and Norris finished eighth and ninth in ..
13-Jan-2017
Teams roll up for Country Week
BENDIGO will be abuzz with cricket next week as the annual Bendigo Country Week tournament is held at grounds across the region. Sides from the Murray Valley, Northern Districts, Gisborne and District, Ferntree Gully and District, Goulburn Murray and Emu Valley associations will battle it ou..
13-Jan-2017
Aiming for glory
A LOCAL contingent of nine riders will chase national glory at this week’s Cycling Australia National Road Championships in Ballarat. The action started on Wednesday night with former national champions Peta Mullens and Chris Hamilton in action in the women’s and men’s crit..
06-Jan-2017
RSPCA cuts fees to help cats find homes
RSPCA Bendigo is waiving the $120 adoption fee for cats for four days next week to give its many cats a better chance of a brighter future. The No Fee for Felines promotion applies to all cats four months and over and runs from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 22. RSPCA Vict..
12-Jan-2017
Precious Ruby a hospital gem
Therapy dog Ruby is lifting the spirits of patients at St John of God Bendigo Hospital. Ruby visits patients each Thursday afternoon in the rehab unit to offer pet therapy for those who wish to spend time with her. Delta Therapy Dogs volunteer, and Ruby’s owner, Julian..
05-Jan-2017
Call out for blood
Bendigo needs more than 120 blood donations between Christmas and the new year in order to prevent a shortage of blood products vital to the treatment of cancer patients. Bendigo donors are among the millions of busy Australians taking time for Christmas shopping and holidays, leading to a w..
21-Dec-2016
Virtual views are a technical reality
A group of older people from the Bendigo region have embarked on a research project to explore the role that virtual reality technology can play in encouraging healthy ageing. Over a series of workshops, which started this week and continue throughout 2017, a group of up to 15 people aged 70..
16-Dec-2016
Team is fire ready
A CREW from Dja Dja Wurrung Enterprises has helped with fire control during the planned burning season, skills that employees hope to use during traditional burning of land at Mt Barker near Harcourt, and other sites. Crew leader Ian Bentley led a team employed by Forest Fire Management Vict..
08-Dec-2016
In memory of mates
VIETNAM veteran Rob Eade is a man on a new mission. He is riding around Australia laying flags at memorials in memory of Australians killed in the war. The Remembrance Ride Oz has taken Mr Eade on a trek from Cessnock, New South Wales via all points of the compass. “I was in..
01-Dec-2016
Empowering Eaglehawk
Empowering Eaglehawk is a hugely successful community enterprise. Evidence of this success is the development of the Eaglehawk Canterbury Park Precinct facilities over the past 10 years. The latest project in the pipeline is a state-of-the-art playground which will include a flying f..
12-Jan-2017
Website right for Bendigo jobseekers
BENDIGO will get its own dedicated online job board with the launch next month of the website Find a Job developed by central Victorian entrepreneur Adam Goodes. The city will be the pilot location for the business ahead of its eventual spread through regional Australia if Find a Job r..
06-Jan-2017
Thales staff show and shine
THEY make heavy armoured vehicles as a day job, and their own mechanical dreams for fun. So many of Thales’ Bendigo employees are restoring vehicles in their spare time, they can host their own car show. The “company collection” parked in block nine of the Thales Finn S..
21-Dec-2016
Count the drops
Bendigo inventor Len Williams has won the inaugural Tech for Good award at Electronica 2016 held in Munich. This is a new section to encourage hi-tech electronics applications which focus on benefits for the environment or quality of life. Mr Williams’ invention is a water meter sy..
16-Dec-2016
Bendigo suffers from a vet shortage
A SPECIALIST veterinary recruitment website shows the demand for qualified vets is higher in Bendigo than in any other regional city. The ads are all for existing veterinary practices in Bendigo but the city can also expect an influx of new clinics with Petstock looking to open a space at i..
08-Dec-2016
Business leads the way on lighting
A BENDIGO business is doing its bit to light up for Christmas. For the past couple of year Wills Street Eyecare has decorated their business, a heritage house, with Christmas lights. The response from neighbours and patients was so positive, that this year they’ve invited the who..
01-Dec-2016
Future bright for community pool
SLATED with potential closure again during 2016, the Golden Square Community Pool is instead fighting back, this week recording their highest half-season patronage to date. Nearly 6900 swimmers have taken a dip since the November 19 opening, an increase of 1441 patrons on the same time last ..
12-Jan-2017
Health the main issue
VICKY Mason will watch out for vulnerable groups in Bendigo in her new role as the City of Greater Bendigo’s director of health and wellbeing. “I think that is the role I need to play, and as the economy changes, I think the numbers (of economically disadvantaged residents) migh..
05-Jan-2017
Compost makes the garden grow
A community garden in Somerville Street, Flora Hill is set to thrive after receiving a load of rich compost made from the council’s organic waste collections. The Bendigo Sustainability Group has set up the garden to showcase sustainable living and help educate members of the public on..
21-Dec-2016
Trouble spot action
YEARS of community meetings, letters to politicians and protests by school children have yielded a result for Strathfieldsaye residents in the form of traffic lights at a notoriously dangerous intersection near the local primary school. And a leading campaigner for the crossing says she is h..
16-Dec-2016
Fix that tram
Bendigo Tramways has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the cost of restoring a rare 101‐year‐old J‐Class tram in its collection. There are hoping the Bendigo community will come on board to help get it back on the tracks. “Tram No. 7, which operated in Melbourne, Balla..
08-Dec-2016
Stadium steeled for solid future
THE arrival of 40 tonnes of steel at Bendigo Stadium means construction work that has been at ground level is suddenly taking on the shape of the new building. The stadium is still a year away from opening and has been hampered by wet weather during winter and spring. But the framework f..
01-Dec-2016
Liar, liar...
It is deep winter in Iceland: a bleak, gloomy season when the region’s few hours of daylight are marred by unpredictable blizzards, roaring Arctic gales and impenetrable, all-enveloping fog. Over the course of roughly a week in late January, in the south-west of the country a series o..
12-Jan-2017
Time right for telling all
More often than not the story of an affair lasting only a handful of months between two no-name actors 40 years earlier would remain unremarkable and untold; it would certainly not be material on which to base a potentially best-selling book. Yet by the time Carrie Fisher rediscovered three..
05-Jan-2017
Year round lunches
A Bendigo resident, primary school teacher and a vegetarian who has become famous with her Instagram account has launched her first book – My Vegetarian Lunchbox. Renae Westley’s online photos about her vegetarian lunches have more than 60,000 followers. Working with local b..
21-Dec-2016
Reporting from the heart
Australians know Simon Bouda – right? We know his name, we know his face, we know his voice and we certainly know the tragedies he covers as one of the Nine Network’s most experienced hard-news journalists. But what, really, do we know of Bouda as a person – as a son, husba..
15-Dec-2016
Winter's depths
The Ice Beneath Her Camilla Grebe Allen & Unwin $39.99 Stockholm’s crisp mid-winter perfection has been shattered, its pristine snowscape disfigured by a geyser of human blood. In an exclusive outer suburb of the city a woman has been murdered, her body crumpled in a hallw..
08-Dec-2016
A fresh view
BRITT-MARIE is not the type of woman to put a coffee cup down without using a coaster, not does she eat pizza straight from its box. Britt-Marie is proper, attentive, precise, correct – “normal”, in other words. To less particular people, however, Britt-Marie could be descr..
02-Dec-2016
